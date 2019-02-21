|
BORWAY DALE L.
Age 84, of West View, on February 18, 2019. Beloved husband to Joanne (Ganz) Borway; father of Linda (Forrest) Peck, Tim (Christina) Borway, and Jenny (Bryan) Hunt; grandfather of Melissa (Jon), Chelsea (Victor), Amanda (Erich), Ian, Lucas, Chad (Melisa), and Cody (April); great-grandfather of Hudson, Emmalynn, Logan, Remy, Henry, and Kyle; also survived by his beloved dog Maggie. Visitation and service private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View). Dale enjoyed fishing and rooting for all of the Pittsburgh sports teams and Penn State. He especially enjoyed spending time with his dog Maggie. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to It's About the Warrior, 12590 Perry Highway, Suite 700, Wexford, PA 15090 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please offer condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019