GLAVIN, SR. DALE PAUL
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Dale, Sr., age 84, of Mars, PA, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret Kinzler Glavin for 61 years; son of the late David E. and Anna Mae Glavin; loving father of Dale Paul, Jr. (Kimberley), of Mars, PA, Kathleen M. (James) Ross, of Mars, PA, Margaret G. (Mark) Capra, of Valencia, PA; devoted grandfather of Michael J. (Jennifer) Ross, Stephanie N. Glavin (deceased), Bryan Ross, Andrew C. (Laura) Glavin, Justin Ross (deceased), Sean R. Ross, Jessica Capra, Nicholas J. Capra, Patricia M. (Dylan) Lewis, Dale Paul Glavin III; three great-grandchildren, Aubree Lynn, Noah James, and Declan Paul; brother of Diane Sterritt of McCandless, Darlene (deceased), Doris Gold of Tennessee, Donna Mae (Philip) Moore of Alabama, and late Doloris Glavin, Donald G. Glavin, and David R. Glavin; also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Dale was in the United States Marine Corps, a 63 year member of Steamfitters Local Union 449, and a member of St. Vincent DePaul at St. Kilian Church. Family and friends are welcome Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Kilian Parish, Cranberry Twp., with Rev. Charles Bober celebrating. Interment will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery, Pine Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's memory to Saint Kilian's Saint Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020