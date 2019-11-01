|
McFETRIDGE DALE R.
Age 66, of North Side, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Son of James and the late Nelma McFetridge. Beloved husband for 46 years of Gloria McFetridge; father of Dale James McFetridge, Shawn (Alina) McFetridge, and James McFetridge; grandfather of Isla and Lillian; brother of James McFetridge, Robert McFetridge, and the late Deborah McFetridge; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. Dale was proud to be in the Boilermakers Union Local #154 and enjoyed telling stories of his Army friends. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019