BRUGGERMAN DALE S.
Age 93, of North Side, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 10, 1925, son of the late Charles A. and Ella (Schwartz) Bruggeman. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (Belles) Bruggeman, whom he married on November 15, 1952. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held following visitation on Thursday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please leave condolences at
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019