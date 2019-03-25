Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Of Peters Township, formerly of Waynesburg, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, one day before his 65th birthday. Dan was the beloved son of the late Morris and Elizabeth Levine. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Danielle and Kathryn Levine; his siblings, Ed (Debbie) Levine, Dr. Gerald (Suzette) Levine, Larry (the late Charlotte) Levine, Judith Levine (Thomas) Clark, and Jan (Sharyn) Levine; and many nieces and nephews. Dan also leaves behind his love, Melissa Sniegocki Majkic. He was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Dan and his brothers took over their father's business in Waynesburg, Levine's Iron and Metal, until he started his own business, GreeneTech Manufacturing. Dan had an immense passion for any and all racquet sports. He played racquet ball every Sunday, was a pickle ball champion, tennis player and also enjoyed wrestling, especially where he wrestled at his Alma Mater, the University of Pittsburgh. Dan's love of sports led him to coach his daughter's softball team. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic at GreeneTech, generosity to friends, joy of life and love of family, especially his daughters, Dani and Katie. Dan impacted the lives of many people, and will be truly missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Wednesday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., where a celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington City Mission, , or the . Please add or view tributes at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
