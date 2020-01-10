Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANA JAFFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANA JAFFE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANA JAFFE Obituary
JAFFE DANA

On January 8, 2020. Loving daughter of Drs. Ronald and Sandra Jaffe; beloved mother of Noa and Sam; sister of Assaf Jaffe; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Friday at 2:00 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish Family and Community Services, 5743 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, or a charity of donor's choice.


www.schugar.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -