On January 8, 2020. Loving daughter of Drs. Ronald and Sandra Jaffe; beloved mother of Noa and Sam; sister of Assaf Jaffe; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Friday at 2:00 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.) Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish Family and Community Services, 5743 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020