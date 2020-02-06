Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
DANA JAN (GOOD) GAPSKY Obituary
GAPSKY DANA JAN (GOOD)

Age 51, of West View, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Born Sept. 25, 1968, daughter of David and Jan (Striganivicz) Good. Beloved mother of Regis A. Gapsky III and David Harper Gapsky; dear sister of Dwight (Roberta) Good, Daniel Good and Danette Golden (David); aunt of Kristina Caldwell (Steven) and four great-nephews. Also survived by the father of her children, Regis A. Gapsky II; her significant other, Larry Wepsy; and many loving friends. Dana will be remembered for her caring nature, selflessness, and positive energy. She was so full of life, and would help anyone in need. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and camping at her family's camp. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Funeral Services will be held Friday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Everyone is asked to please meet at church. Interment will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to or St. Jude  Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
