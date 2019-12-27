Home

CRICHFIELD DANETTE G. (STOLZE)

Of Bethel Park, peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, age 60. Beloved mother of Danielle; daughter of the late Edna Mae and Robert Stolze; loving sister of Leslie Colwell (Bob), Robert Stolze Jr., (Terri) and her late twin brother Daniel. Visitation Saturday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road, (RT 88), Library. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Danette's name to the .


www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
