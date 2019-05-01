KARWOWSKI DANIEL A.

Age 60, of Collier Twp., on April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Lori (Moore) Karwowski; loving father of Karie Karwowski; devoted grandfather of Lauren; brother of Michael (Grace) Karwowski, JoAnne Colletti and the late Toni Switala and her husband, Melvin who survives, Ben Karwowski and his wife, Cassie who survives; son-in-law of Bonnie (late Bill) Moore and brother-in-law of David (Debbie) Moore, also many aunts, nieces, nephews and good friends. Dan was a 4th Degree member of the Holy Child K of C, where he was currently serving as Grand Knight. He was a former president of Holy Child PTG and was instrumental in organizing the church fish fries. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com