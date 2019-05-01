Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL KARWOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL A. KARWOWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DANIEL A. KARWOWSKI Obituary
KARWOWSKI DANIEL A.

Age 60, of Collier Twp., on April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Lori (Moore) Karwowski; loving father of Karie Karwowski; devoted grandfather of Lauren; brother of Michael (Grace) Karwowski, JoAnne Colletti and the late Toni Switala and her husband, Melvin who survives, Ben Karwowski and his wife, Cassie who survives; son-in-law of Bonnie (late Bill) Moore and brother-in-law of David (Debbie) Moore, also many aunts, nieces, nephews and good friends. Dan was a 4th Degree member of the Holy Child K of C, where he was currently serving as Grand Knight. He was a former president of Holy Child PTG and was instrumental in organizing the church fish fries. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now