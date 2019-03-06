|
PIETRAGALLO DANIEL A., JR.
Age 67, of Penn Hills, peacefully, on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of 45 years to Kathleen (McLain) Pietragallo; loving father of Daniel A. (Elaine Wizzard) Pietragallo, III., Amy (Alfonso) Sorichetti, Brian (Nicole) Pietragallo, and Jon Pietragallo; Grandfather of Scott and Sophia Pietragallo, and A.J. Sorichetti; Brother of Dr. Louis (Janet) Pietragallo, William (Helana) Pietragallo, Mary Ann (Tom) Burley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Daniel A. and Emily Pietragallo, Sr. Friends received, Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, followed by a Memorial Mass, Saturday, 12:00 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, where he was very active and deeply involved. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Donations to honor Dan may be made to the Fr. Bartley Angel Fund, 444 St. John St., Pgh., PA 15239.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019