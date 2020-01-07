|
WINGERT DANIEL A.
On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Daniel, age 94, of Stanton Heights. Husband of the late Mary C. Wingert; loving father of Beverly (William) Vail, Nancy (Randy) Robinson and Mary Ann (Michael) Killmeyer; also survived by eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd Street, Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Juan Diego Parish on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation is Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020