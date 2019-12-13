|
STAFURA DANIEL ALEXANDER
Passed away at his home in Pittsburgh on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Dan was born in Butler, PA on September 15, 1985 in Butler Memorial Hospital to Kathleen S. Cunningham of Lyndora, Butler, and Joseph F. Stafura, of Munhall, Pittsburgh. He attended Carlow School and later graduated from Shady Side Academy. Dan attended college at Ithaca University, graduating with a degree in Professional Writing. Until his passing, Dan was a founder and COO of a software company in Pittsburgh. Dan was kind, intelligent, and quiet. He was a gifted writer, and loved the peace of nature and animals. In his youth, he played ice hockey and skateboarded. In recent years, Dan enjoyed traveling and learning how to cook new things. He was happiest around the people he cared about, and he cared about everyone. He was so much more than could ever be written. He is survived by his father, Joseph F. (Penny) Stafura; mother, Kathleen Cunningham; brother, Joseph Z. (Jocelyn) Stafura; fianceé, Sarah Savitz; grandson of Elizabeth Cunningham and Sally Range. He was also loved by Abby and Nate Savitz, a large and loving extended family and countless friends. He was preceded in death by Emily Stafura, Grace and Joseph R. Stafura, and Howard Cunningham. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side where a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made in Dan's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Western Pennsylvania (https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of/).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019