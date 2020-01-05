|
|
EVANS DANIEL ALLEN
Of Rural Valley, originally from Carthage, North Carolina, died on January 3, 2020. His is survived by his loving wife, Meagan Greygor; his parents, Dan and Pamela Evans; his grandparents, Vivian Evans (the late Tildon Evans), Leon and Peggy Phillips; his uncles, Nathan Phillips and Reggie Patterson, and his dog, Rocky Balboa. Danny loved his country, exploring the world, the great outdoors, Jeeps, woodwork, dogs, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a good German hefeweizen. He was born August 3, 1981, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He lived to help others, first as a firefighter in Fayetteville and Pinehurst, and then as an airborne infantryman in the United States Army, serving in Afghanistan. He met Meagan in Southern Pines in 2007. They moved to Raleigh where he graduated from NC State University. They just moved to Pennsylvania in 2019, where Danny worked as a contractor. Danny wanted an epic Viking funeral, but those are a bit hard to arrange. His funeral will be at WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Friends and family may gather there from 2-6 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service immediately following. For those in North Carolina, there will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 11th at 11 a.m., at Eureka Presbyterian Church, 2185 Farm Life School Rd., Carthage, NC 28327. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny's name to 22Zero.org to raise awareness of the 22 veterans a day who commit suicide and to provide treatment for PTSD, erasing despair and sharing hope.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020