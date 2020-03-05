Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Simon and Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
DANIEL ANDREW BIRCHOK Sr.

DANIEL ANDREW BIRCHOK Sr. Obituary
BIRCHOK, SR. DANIEL ANDREW

Daniel A. Birchok, Sr., 73, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was the son to the late Andrew Birchok and Mary Padala. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Anne Marie Birchok of 46 years; his three children, Daniel (Lori Roddy) Birchok, Jr., Annie (Matt) Mulig and Jonathan (Julie) Birchok; nine grandchildren; and two siblings, Maryann Pennekamp and David Birchok. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetes Association in Daniel's memory. Funeral arranged by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 430 Washington Road, Bridgeville 15017, (412) 221-3800. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10 a.m., SS. Simon and Jude Church, 1607 Greentree Road 15220. Military honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
