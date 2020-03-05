|
BIRCHOK, SR. DANIEL ANDREW
Daniel A. Birchok, Sr., 73, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was the son to the late Andrew Birchok and Mary Padala. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Anne Marie Birchok of 46 years; his three children, Daniel (Lori Roddy) Birchok, Jr., Annie (Matt) Mulig and Jonathan (Julie) Birchok; nine grandchildren; and two siblings, Maryann Pennekamp and David Birchok. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetes Association in Daniel's memory. Funeral arranged by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 430 Washington Road, Bridgeville 15017, (412) 221-3800. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10 a.m., SS. Simon and Jude Church, 1607 Greentree Road 15220. Military honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020