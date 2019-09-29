|
STINELLI DANIEL "DANNY" ANTHONY
Age 62, of Natrona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Feb. 14, 1957, to the late Fred and Evelyn Stinelli. Loving husband to Renita Rusiewicz Stinelli of 19 years. "Dad" to his two girl dogs, Prudence and Penny Lane. Danny was generous to a fault, loved horse racing and Pittsburgh sports. He had many friends he joked around with. Danny left life way too young. He will be forever in our hearts. God love Danny. Also survived by siblings, Fritz, Renee, Mikey, Debbie, twin brother, Davey, Donna, Paul, Georgene, Tommy and Mary, and his favorite Uncle Irish. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. No visitation. Funeral Mass Wed., Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Parish, St. Ladislaus Church, Spruce Street, Natrona at 10:00 a.m. Remember Danny by "take a load off Danny - take a load for free (his motto), cause here I go again on my own!" Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019