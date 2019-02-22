HARGROVE DANIEL B.

Age 56, of Shaler Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, as a result from complications to his lifelong battle with diabetes. Daniel was born on December 31, 1962 and was preceded in death by his mother, June Spanos. He lived in Shaler his entire life and graduated from La Roche College and Duquesne University of Law. He became an assistant DA for Allegheny County and then went into solo practice concentrating in Criminal and Civil litigation. He was an avid motorcycle, quad, and snowmobile rider. He also collected classic cars and was a lifelong mason. Friends and family will be received on Monday, February 25 from 6-8 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan's memory to the Pittsburgh .