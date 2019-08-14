|
WINTERS DANIEL B.
March 4, 1928 – August 12, 2019. Our father and friend to many, Daniel B. Winters, 91, peacefully passed away on August 12, 2019. He will join his late parents, Bert D. Winters and Freda Mosimann. Daniel was born March 4, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA, and recently resided in Upper St. Clair. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith J. Winters. He is survived by his children, Patricia (Juan) Varleta, Daniel (Elizabeth) Winters, David Winters and Douglas Winters, as well as seven beautiful grandchildren. Daniel was a graduate of Dickinson College, Dickinson Law School and he studied Art at Carnegie Tech at the Tam O'Shanter program as a child. His passion for art continued well into his 80's predominantly as a landscape watercolor artist. Daniel was a member of the Upper St. Clair Art League, McMurray Art League and the Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh Watercolor Society. Daniel was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, 724-941-3211. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, August 15, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019