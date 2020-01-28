Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL BARRETT Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL BARRETT Jr. Obituary
BARRETT, JR. DANIEL

Age 51, of Pittsburgh, PA, on January 22, 2020. Loving son of Delores Sell (Ron, Sr.), Daniel Barrett, Sr. (Penny); brother of Melissa Howard (Al), Shawn Barrett, Jason Barrett (Nichole), Ron, Jr. Sell (Jen) and Ryan Sell; uncle of Chuckie, Shawn, Jr., Makenzie, Sydney, Coltin, Norah, Ryder, Brayden. He loved his dogs, Daisy and Bree. He was a great son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by many. A memorial service will be held at the Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Rd., Cranberry Township, PA 16066 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Animal Friends (thinkingoutsidethecage.org).


www.thomasmsmithfh.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -