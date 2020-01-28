|
BARRETT, JR. DANIEL
Age 51, of Pittsburgh, PA, on January 22, 2020. Loving son of Delores Sell (Ron, Sr.), Daniel Barrett, Sr. (Penny); brother of Melissa Howard (Al), Shawn Barrett, Jason Barrett (Nichole), Ron, Jr. Sell (Jen) and Ryan Sell; uncle of Chuckie, Shawn, Jr., Makenzie, Sydney, Coltin, Norah, Ryder, Brayden. He loved his dogs, Daisy and Bree. He was a great son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by many. A memorial service will be held at the Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Rd., Cranberry Township, PA 16066 on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Animal Friends (thinkingoutsidethecage.org).
