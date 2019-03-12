|
BROWN DANIEL "DANNY"
On Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen Brown and the late Dolores Brown; beloved father of the late Estelle S. (late Robert) Peacock and late Fern L. Wasserman; brother of the late Philip Brown; "Zee" and grandfather of Ronna (Tim) Pratt; also survived by his cat, Betty. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 3 p.m. No prior visitation to services. Interment B'nai Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Tree of Life Congregation, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or Humane Animal Rescue, Attn: Donations Department, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019