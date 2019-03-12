Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL "DANNY" BROWN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DANIEL "DANNY" BROWN Obituary
BROWN DANIEL "DANNY"

On Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen Brown and the late Dolores Brown; beloved father of the late Estelle S. (late Robert) Peacock and late Fern L. Wasserman; brother of the late Philip Brown; "Zee" and grandfather of Ronna (Tim) Pratt; also survived by his cat, Betty. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 3 p.m. No prior visitation to services. Interment B'nai Israel Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Tree of Life Congregation, 5898 Wilkins Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or Humane Animal Rescue, Attn: Donations Department, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now