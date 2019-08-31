Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME
300 E. Main St.
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME
300 E. Main St.,
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL HOLOWATY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL BYRON HOLOWATY


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL BYRON HOLOWATY Obituary
HOLOWATY DANIEL BYRON

Formerly of Carnegie, passed away on August 28, 2019. Born November 21, 1920, Dan belonged to The Greatest Generation, having served in the United States Army in Europe during WWII. Dan was preceded in death by his wife Anthonia Holowaty, parents John and Anna Holowaty, sister Anna Holowaty, and brother Michael Holowaty. He is survived by his son Thomas Holowaty and wife Susan of Ligonier, three grandchildren and their spouses Jill (Jason) Wallin, Melanie (Jason) Schmidt, and Timothy (Stephanie) Holowaty. He was blessed with six great-grandchildren who he appreciated visiting with immensely and with whom he shared a kindred curious and mischievous spirit. Dan enjoyed an active life well into his nineties golfing and socializing at the local senior center.  He was known to love dancing; when his grandchildren were young, he would tell them, "I'll dance at your wedding," and he did! Family and friends will be received at VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 E. Main St., Carnegie on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a parastas at 7:30 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held Monday, 9 a.m. in Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Carnegie. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 700 North Bell Ave., P.O. Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15106.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.