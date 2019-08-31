|
HOLOWATY DANIEL BYRON
Formerly of Carnegie, passed away on August 28, 2019. Born November 21, 1920, Dan belonged to The Greatest Generation, having served in the United States Army in Europe during WWII. Dan was preceded in death by his wife Anthonia Holowaty, parents John and Anna Holowaty, sister Anna Holowaty, and brother Michael Holowaty. He is survived by his son Thomas Holowaty and wife Susan of Ligonier, three grandchildren and their spouses Jill (Jason) Wallin, Melanie (Jason) Schmidt, and Timothy (Stephanie) Holowaty. He was blessed with six great-grandchildren who he appreciated visiting with immensely and with whom he shared a kindred curious and mischievous spirit. Dan enjoyed an active life well into his nineties golfing and socializing at the local senior center. He was known to love dancing; when his grandchildren were young, he would tell them, "I'll dance at your wedding," and he did! Family and friends will be received at VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 E. Main St., Carnegie on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a parastas at 7:30 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held Monday, 9 a.m. in Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Carnegie. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 700 North Bell Ave., P.O. Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15106.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019