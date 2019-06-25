Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL DENNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL C. DENNIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DANIEL C. DENNIS Obituary
DENNIS DANIEL C.

Age 72, of McKees Rocks, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.  He was the beloved husband of over 20 years to Peggy Dennis; loving father of Brandi (Rich) Arlott and Amber (Jay) Byrnes; cherished grandfather of Allyson, Kaitlyn, Aidan and Lily; and uncle of Josh (Megan) Stephens.  Family and friends may visit WEDNESDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where a service will take place THURSDAY, 11:00 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now