DENNIS DANIEL C.
Age 72, of McKees Rocks, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of over 20 years to Peggy Dennis; loving father of Brandi (Rich) Arlott and Amber (Jay) Byrnes; cherished grandfather of Allyson, Kaitlyn, Aidan and Lily; and uncle of Josh (Megan) Stephens. Family and friends may visit WEDNESDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where a service will take place THURSDAY, 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019