DANIEL C. RODGERS

DANIEL C. RODGERS Obituary
RODGERS DANIEL C.

Age 56 of the Northside passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Husband of the late Deborah Rieger; son of Maria Finney and the late John Rodgers; brother of Ivan Rodgers, the late Timothy Rodgers, Stephanie Rodgers, Tammy Finney, Doug Finney, Robert Finney and Kimberly Finney. Daniel will be greatly missed and loved by many friends and family. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12-2 p.m., at BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave., (across from AGH).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
