KIRSCH DANIEL D.

Age 76 of Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Holly (Hummert) Kirsch; son of the late Leo and Marie (Davis) Kirsch; loving father of Kristin M. Kirsch (Mike Swope) and Megan M. (Keith) Drudy; brother of the late Thomas (Veronica surviving) Kirsch and the late Ed (Ann surviving) Kirsch; the late Bernadette and (Bernard) Deitzer; Betty Ann and Jack (deceased) McGlynn; Judith and Joe Roccasano, Martha (Ron, deceased) Goedert; grandfather of Mackenzie M. Arenth (Adam Barrientos), Damian D. Arenth, Isaac K., Josiah D., Elizabeth M.V., Rachel I.J. Drudy. Daniel is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. HE DELIVERED. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019 6-8 p.m. and Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills 15235. A Mass will be held at St. John The Baptist Church in Plum Borough, PA at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.