Home

POWERED BY

Services
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL KIRSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL D. KIRSCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DANIEL D. KIRSCH Obituary
KIRSCH DANIEL D.

Age 76 of Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Holly (Hummert) Kirsch; son of the late Leo and Marie (Davis) Kirsch; loving father of Kristin M. Kirsch (Mike Swope) and Megan M. (Keith) Drudy; brother of the late Thomas (Veronica surviving) Kirsch and the late Ed (Ann surviving) Kirsch; the late Bernadette and (Bernard) Deitzer; Betty Ann and Jack (deceased) McGlynn; Judith and Joe Roccasano, Martha (Ron, deceased) Goedert; grandfather of Mackenzie M. Arenth (Adam Barrientos), Damian D. Arenth, Isaac K., Josiah D., Elizabeth M.V., Rachel I.J. Drudy. Daniel is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. HE DELIVERED. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019 6-8 p.m. and Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills 15235. A Mass will be held at St. John The Baptist Church in Plum Borough, PA at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.