WINGARD DANIEL D.
Age 83, of Brookline, on December 28, 2018. Beloved father of Daniel Wingard, Jr., Diane Wingard, Susan Hatch, John "Jack" Wingard and Beth (Dave) Boylan. Loving grandfather of Erin (Nick) Drozda, Daniel (Jenn) Wingard, Jamie Hatch, Chris (Andrea) Wingard and Alex Boylan. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, followed by a Memorial Service at 5 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Family suggests memorial donations to the . Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019