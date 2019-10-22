|
ORTON DANIEL DENNIS
Age 77, made his transition from this life to Heaven on Sunday, October 20, 2019, following a heartbreaking struggle with diabetes and dementia complications. Dan had a very successful sales career, selling high-tech electronics products from a variety of companies throughout western Pennsylvania and Ohio and finished out his working career with Dytec/ Midwest as an Electronic Manufacturers Representative based out of Indianapolis, IN. Dan retired in 2008 and moved back to the Pittsburgh area. He was a resident of Sycamore Estate, a Personal Care Residence in Duquesne, PA, and we thank all those who helped care for him there. Daniel D. Orton is survived by his brother, Robert D. (Yvonne) Orton; sons, Mark Orton and Scott Orton; niece, Melissa Eastman and nephew, Matt (Julie) Orton; several cousins; and very dear Pittsburgh friends, Mary and Andy Manko and their children, Richard and Alyssa. He was a devoted son, brother, father, uncle and friend. Arrangements are under the care of the BRACKEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA. To sign the guestbook or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019