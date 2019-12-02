Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
OSTERMEYER DANIEL E.

Age 25, of Carrick. On Thursday, November 28, 2019. Loving son of Mary and the late Thomas Ostermeyer; brother of Thomas (Jenn), Donald (Theresa) Ostermeyer, Kristin (Matt) Caudill and the late Timothy Ostermeyer. Also survived by nieces, nephews loving family and friends. Visitation on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Closing Prayer at the conclusion of visitation on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be accepted by the family. www.bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
