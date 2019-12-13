|
|
SPOHARSKI DANIEL E.
On Monday, December 9, 2019. Son of the late Walter and Catherine Spoharski; husband of the late Sarah "Sally" Spoharski; loving father of Lynn Ann Spoharski; brother of Connie (John) Bacha; uncle of John and Jason (Liane) Bacha; great-uncle of Amanda and Emma; godfather of Cindy Sypien. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held Sunday, 3:30 p.m. Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Dan was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the Scott Twp. Police Force for over 25 years.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019