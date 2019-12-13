Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL SPOHARSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL E. SPOHARSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL E. SPOHARSKI Obituary
SPOHARSKI DANIEL E.

On Monday, December 9, 2019. Son of the late Walter and Catherine Spoharski; husband of the late Sarah "Sally" Spoharski; loving father of Lynn Ann Spoharski; brother of Connie (John) Bacha; uncle of John and Jason (Liane) Bacha; great-uncle of Amanda and Emma; godfather of Cindy Sypien. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held Sunday, 3:30 p.m. Burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Dan was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the Scott Twp. Police Force for over 25 years.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -