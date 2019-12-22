|
PARKINSON DANIEL ELMER
Age 83, known as Dan or Danny of Charlotte, NC passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born in Whitaker, PA. His parents were Lavina and Earl Parkinson. Dan was the middle of five children and two brothers are surviving Joseph (wife - Ruth Ann), of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Richard (wife - Joann), of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Dan graduated from Munhall High School. After High School, he spent two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Panama. After his service time he went to work for several different Pittsburgh Companies, U. S. Steel, Giant Eagle Food Markets and Haddad's Towing Service. In later years, Dan studied with Dale Carnegie Courses, also he became a Certified Heating and Air Conditioning Tech and when we moved to Charlotte, NC he became a Certified House Framer. Dan met his future wife, Carole Maxwell, in an Arthur Murray Latin American Dance Course, at the local YWCA in Pittsburgh. They married on May 4, 1962 and one year later, they welcomed Ronald Earl Parkinson (named for his two grandfathers) into their family. Dan and Carole were married for 57 years. Dan's job with Haddad's Towing, lead to Dan's employment with GMAC (General Motors Acceptance Corp.) when he answered a "towing call" one day and the driver of the disabled car was the Manager of a GMAC Branch, near their home. They talked for miles and miles, The gentleman then handed Dan his Business Card, and said "If you ever need a job" CALL ME!! He began his new job with GMAC where he stayed for 39 years holding positions all the way from Vehicle Repossessor in the early days to becoming the Assistant Control Branch Manager in the Charlotte, North Carolina Branch. After Dan's retirement in 1999, for the next couple years he worked as a Consultant for GMAC and relaxed a bit. Dan then went to work for Public Storage Company in South Charlotte, spending 12 years there. Dan was a devoted member of the Men's Bible Study Fellowship in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Charlotte, and put his framing and refrigeration skills to work with Habitat for Humanity. In the last year, Dan battled courageously against a rare form of lymphoma known as Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Forest Hill Church, 7224 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. Dan is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Ron and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Daniel and Christina Parkinson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019