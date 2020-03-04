DANIEL G. CASCIATO (1927 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL G. CASCIATO.
Service Information
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA
15226
(412)-561-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish)
Obituary
Send Flowers

CASCIATO DANIEL G.

On Monday, March 2, 2020, Daniel George Casciato, age 93, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully at home. Dan "Giant" Casciato was the beloved husband of Anna Rose (Orsini) for over 68 years. Loving father to Daniel Casciato, Jr. (Lee Hughes), Maria Casciato, Michael (Karen) Casciato, Rosanne Casciato and Angel Casciato. Cherished "PapPap" to his grandchildren, Daniel Clayton (Sara Jane) Casciato, Laurel (Kevin) Wasson, Annamarie Casciato and Christina Casciato; and his great-grandchildren, Lili, Maya, Mason and Zoe. He was also blessed with many loving nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, the late George and Mary (D'Andrea) Casciato, and his brothers, Robert (Audrey) Casciato, Charles "Nutchy" (Mary) Casciato and John (Annie) Casciato. Dan was born in Panther Hollow (Oakland) in 1927, joined the U.S. Army, served two years active military and four years reserve before returning home where he joined the City of Pittsburgh Police Force in 1956. As a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police, he served our city for 28 years. Dan was deeply committed to his faith and his family. He was active in his church and was a member of the Resurrection Church Holy Name Society, Boy Scouts and PTA. Dan was homebound for the last 8 years of his life and was faithfully cared for by his loving wife, Anna. Dan had a great love of faith, family and COFFEE! He loved to hunt, loved family dinners (only if they included pasta), loved to whistle and sing, and especially loved to share his memories of growing up in Panther Hollow. Family and friends will be received at FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, on Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish). www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.