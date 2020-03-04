CASCIATO DANIEL G.

On Monday, March 2, 2020, Daniel George Casciato, age 93, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully at home. Dan "Giant" Casciato was the beloved husband of Anna Rose (Orsini) for over 68 years. Loving father to Daniel Casciato, Jr. (Lee Hughes), Maria Casciato, Michael (Karen) Casciato, Rosanne Casciato and Angel Casciato. Cherished "PapPap" to his grandchildren, Daniel Clayton (Sara Jane) Casciato, Laurel (Kevin) Wasson, Annamarie Casciato and Christina Casciato; and his great-grandchildren, Lili, Maya, Mason and Zoe. He was also blessed with many loving nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, the late George and Mary (D'Andrea) Casciato, and his brothers, Robert (Audrey) Casciato, Charles "Nutchy" (Mary) Casciato and John (Annie) Casciato. Dan was born in Panther Hollow (Oakland) in 1927, joined the U.S. Army, served two years active military and four years reserve before returning home where he joined the City of Pittsburgh Police Force in 1956. As a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police, he served our city for 28 years. Dan was deeply committed to his faith and his family. He was active in his church and was a member of the Resurrection Church Holy Name Society, Boy Scouts and PTA. Dan was homebound for the last 8 years of his life and was faithfully cared for by his loving wife, Anna. Dan had a great love of faith, family and COFFEE! He loved to hunt, loved family dinners (only if they included pasta), loved to whistle and sing, and especially loved to share his memories of growing up in Panther Hollow. Family and friends will be received at FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, on Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish). www.deborfuneralhome.com