Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
DANIEL G. ZABOROWSKI

DANIEL G. ZABOROWSKI Obituary
ZABOROWSKI DANIEL G.

Age 66, of Lawrenceville, passed away October 2, 2019 at his home in Verona. He will be forever loved and missed by his two daughters, Brittany and Emily Zaborowski; his siblings, Joyce (Tim) McManus and Ken Zaborowski; nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecilia and John Zaborowski and his three brothers, John, Lawrence and Robert. He loved to spend time with his family, collecting Lionel trains and was known for his custom car painting. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
