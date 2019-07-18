GALLAGHER DANIEL H. "SLUGGO"

Of Brookline, suddenly on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved father of Marlie; former husband of Jodie; brother of William J. (the late Nancy) and Michael T. (Chris) Gallagher; dear uncle of Kerri, Michael, John, Ryan, Maeve, Keegan and Brenna; also many loving cousins. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Thursday, 6-8 and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Resurrection Worship Site of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Dan was the current Supervisor of Facilities Maintenance for the University of Pittsburgh. He was a legend who was beloved in many different circles in and around the city of Pittsburgh. Memorial contributions may be made to [email protected]

www.deborfuneralhome.com