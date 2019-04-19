Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
DANIEL HARRY STRAUB

DANIEL HARRY STRAUB Obituary
STRAUB DANIEL HARRY

Age 76, of Nevillewood, on April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (Jordan) Straub for 54 years; loving father of Lauren (Wagner) Darbouze and Major John (Elizabeth) Straub, USMCR; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Aaron, Amelia, Isaiah, Vivien and Bryana; brother of Susan (George) Beninate and Gary (Donna) Straub; also many loving nieces and nephews. A Captain in the USAF serving in the Vietnam War. Daniel was the owner of Straub and Associates, a management consulting firm, and the Dean of the Court Executive Development Program at the National Center for State Courts, Williamsburg, VA. Family and friends received on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Church of Bellevue or the Semper Fi Fund. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
