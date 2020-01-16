Home

More Obituaries for DANIEL FANKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL J. FANKLE

DANIEL J. FANKLE Obituary
FANKLE DANIEL J.

Age 69, of Pittsburgh, on January 13, 2020. Beloved brother of Lynn (Ellsworth) Harris and James (Lynn) Fankle. Daniel is survived by two nieces, two nephews, and is also survived by his very special friend, Walter Brown. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Parish, 342 Dorseyville Rd., Pgh., PA 15215. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions in Daniel's name to Girls Hope of Pittsburgh, 1005 Beaver Grade Rd., Suite 103, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Professional services entrusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
