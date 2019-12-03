Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Age 98, of Ingram formerly of Crafton Heights, unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Husband of the late Josephine (Goldbach) Farrell; beloved father of Daniel, Jr., Fr. Philip (Diocese of Pittsburgh) and Mark (Patricia) Farrell; dear grandfather of Christina and Steven Farrell; preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Madeline (Impembo) Farrell. Dan was the last surviving of their 10 children, Uncle Dan to many nieces and nephews. Also a WWII veteran with the Army Air Force. Josephine and Dan raised their family while he worked many years as a bookkeeper in the transfer and storage industry. In retirement, he devoted many years in volunteer services at Mercy Hospital. Family and friends received 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday in St. Philip Catholic Church where Dan faithfully served for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. Ste. 1300, Pgh., PA 15222 or St. Philip Church, 52 W. Crafton Ave., Pgh., PA 15205 or a . Burial will be with full military honors in Resurrection Cemetery. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
