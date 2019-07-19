FRAUENHEIM DANIEL J. "FROG"

Age 80, of O'Hara Township, PA, passed peacefully on July 16, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Aloysius Frauenheim and Mary Kay (Brown) Frauenheim. Left behind to cherish his memory are his three beautiful daughters, Debbie Logan (Tom) of Emsworth, Kim Gallo of Cleveland, Ohio, Tracy Finke of Plum Boro and his special sweetheart and companion, Audrey Wood of Shaler Township. Other surviving family members include brothers, Pierce Frauenheim (Ann) of NJ, Gil Frauenheim (Virginia) of Pittsburgh; and sister, Karen Rihn (Tom) of Ligonier; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Al (Sonny) Frauenheim, Jr.; sister, Mary Louise Capello; and grandson, Michael Logan. A 1957 graduate of Aspinwall High School, he worked for 21 years for Penndot and then spent 34 years as a manager for W.L. Roenigk Bus Company in Sarver, PA, retiring in 2013. Dan enjoyed golfing and dancing and was a long time member of the RE Club in Sharpsburg. He was a Tri-State College Football and Basketball official and a member of the Tri-State College Group PIAA, WPIAL, and EAIFO Association for 40 years! Viewing on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Pio Parish, St. Edward Church, Blawnox, Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.