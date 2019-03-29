|
|
MAZZARINI DANIEL J., SR.
Age 96, formerly of Brookline, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019; beloved husband of 68 years of the late Mary S. (Pellarin) Mazzarini; loving father of Sandra (Dennis) Glaus and Daniel J. (Clare) Mazzarini, Jr.; loving Pap Pap of Daniel III, Mary Ann (Mike), Lianne (R.J.), Joseph, Diana (Christopher), Dana (fiance Kevin), and Katie (Josh); cherished great-Pap Pap of Allegra, Claire, Miles, and Jack; beloved brother of Tony (Pat) Mazzarini, and the late Fred, Lou Mazzarini and Mary Pellarin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daniel was a ceramic tile setter and a member of Bricklayer's Union #9PA for over 70 years and also a member of VFW Post 5111, Mt. Washington. Family and Friends welcome Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. (412-563-2800) Funeral Mass in Resurrection Church, Brookline Monday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019