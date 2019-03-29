Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
1100 Creedmoor Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
McMurray, PA
View Map
DANIEL J. MAZZARINI Sr.

MAZZARINI DANIEL J., SR.

Age 96, formerly of Brookline, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019; beloved husband of 68 years of the late Mary S. (Pellarin) Mazzarini; loving father of Sandra (Dennis) Glaus and Daniel J. (Clare) Mazzarini, Jr.; loving Pap Pap of Daniel III, Mary Ann (Mike), Lianne (R.J.), Joseph, Diana (Christopher), Dana (fiance Kevin), and Katie (Josh); cherished great-Pap Pap of Allegra, Claire, Miles, and Jack; beloved brother of Tony (Pat) Mazzarini, and the late Fred, Lou Mazzarini and Mary Pellarin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daniel was a ceramic tile setter and a member of Bricklayer's Union #9PA for over 70 years and also a member of VFW Post 5111, Mt. Washington. Family and Friends welcome Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. (412-563-2800) Funeral Mass in Resurrection Church, Brookline Monday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
