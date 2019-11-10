Home

Age 71, after a brief illness, on Friday, November 8, 2019, of Pleasant Hills. Beloved husband of 22 years to Annabelle I. Tulisiak; loving father of Daniel J., Jr. and Maureen L. Tulisiak; proud Pappy and Pap-pap of Maya, Atalie and Avid; brother of Dorothy (Ed) Matthews, Lou (Tom) Connolly and the late Richard Tulisiak and Richard Trask. Also survived by nieces and nephews and friends. Dan was a well-known optician in the South Hills for over 50 years, primarily at the South Hills Eye Associates. He belonged to various professional groups and also proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held privately. If desired, family suggests contributions to the American Legion Post 712, 650 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
