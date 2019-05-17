BELL DANIEL JOHN

Age 71, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Coraopolis, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born in Sewickley on July 1, 1947 to the late Marie (Wagner) and Raymond W. Bell, Sr. Danny is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy (Weber) Bell; loving father of Heather Slagle (Rick) of Ross Twp., and Melissa Steigerwald (Dale) of New Sewickley Twp.; beloved grandfather of Olivia, Hayden, Owen and Connor; brother of Rose Weber, Virginia Davies, Betty Brough, Mary Lou (Bob) Coradi, Jean (Jim) Kozerovich; and his siblings, the late Raymond Bell, Jr., William Bell, Barbara Mosberger, Robert Bell, James Bell and Charles Bell. He loved hunting, fishing, Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. with prayers on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. The Bell family would like to thank all of his doctors and staff on the 7th floor of West Penn Hospital for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made the Mario Lemieux Foundation.