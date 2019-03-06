MCBRIDE DANIEL JOHN SR.

Age 75, of South Park, Pa., (formerly of Swissvale, Pa.), after a long and courageous battle with end stage renal disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, March 4, 2019. Devoted and beloved husband of 46 years to Frances (Tokar) McBride; beloved father of Daniel John McBride, Jr. of South Park and Christine Cosentino (Andrew) of Mt. Lebanon; grandfather of Claire, Julia and Anthony Cosentino; Daniel was preceded in death by his brother John McBride ("Jack," surviving spouse Carole McBride of Latrobe, Pa.); and his parents, John ("Jack") and Theresa Potts McBride. Daniel is also survived by his cousins Gretchen McBride of Exeter, NH and Bill O'Reilly of Denver, Co. and many dear nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Dan graduated from Saint Anselm High School in Swissvale, Pa. in 1961 and went on to graduate from Duquesne University where he majored in communications, and trained to be an officer in the United States Air Force through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). After attending pilot training at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama, Captain McBride went on to fly approximately 130 combat missions during the Vietnam War as a co-pilot of the B-52 Stratofortress over the course of three deployments from Kincheloe Air Force Base in Kinross, Michigan. Dan considered it the honor of a lifetime to serve his country as a United States Air Force officer, and his flight crew from his Air Force years remained dear and lifelong friends. Upon his return to civilian life, Dan met and married his beloved wife Fran and took great pride in his children Dan, Jr. and Christy and was devoted to spending time with his family and extended family. Dan worked for the Office of Federal Contract Compliance for the United States Department of Labor until his retirement in 2004. A forty year resident of South Park, Pa., Dan was involved in many community activities, including serving as a coach and board member in baseball and softball leagues, hosting broadcasts of South Park High School football, basketball and hockey games and Community Days, and volunteering with many community organizations, including the Lions Club of South Park, the South Park Democratic Committee, and Nativity Catholic Church Parish Council. During his retirement, Dan was a member of the South Park School District Board of School Directors, and also devoted time to veterans' organizations including the Military Order of the World Wars and the Military Officers Association of America. Dan loved contributing to his community through volunteering of his time and efforts and will be remembered fondly by his many cherished friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, South Park, Pa. Interment at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to either the or the . Online condolences may be left at

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.