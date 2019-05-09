MANTIA DANIEL JOSEPH

﻿Age 65, of Munhall after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis on April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 19 years to Susan (Croll) Mantia; brother of Patricia Morsaint of West Mifflin, Cathy Garrity of Martinsville, VA and the late Thomas Mantia and Dolores Rudowsky; son of the late Anthony and Ethel (Vocke) Mantia; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dan was very active in fund raising for the United Way on behalf of the Multiple Sclerosis Service Society of Pittsburgh, a member of the South Hills Pittsburgh Multiple Sclerosis support group and a promoter for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Friends received on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Gropp officiating. All are welcome to a buffet dinner to celebrate Dan's life at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4300 Main St., Munhall, following the Memorial Service. Please share your condolences and memories at:

