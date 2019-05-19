KOWALO, SR. DANIEL

72 years old, of Cecil, died Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born February 12, 1947 in Montour, Cecil Twp., son of the late John and Yolonda Shimon Kowalo. He proudly served as a Marine Sergeant in Viet-Nam, a Cecil Twp. Police officer for 12 years, then a Arbitrator for UMWA. Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Lisa Isenhour) Kowalo of Muse, John (Barbara) Kowalo of Jacksonville, Fl, a daughter, Yolonda (Ron, Sr.) Marsden of Mexico, NY; six grandchildren, Kayla (Adam Hoffman) Kowalo of Cecil, Krissy (CJ) Thompson of Cecil, Tia Kowalo of Canonsburg, John "JJ" Kowalo, Jr. of Jacksonville, Fl, and Ron, Jr., and Olivia Marsden of Mexico, NY; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Thompson of Cecil; brother, John (Geraldine) Kowalo of Scott Twp.; sister, Dolores Kowalo of Cecil; and two sisters-in-Law, Donna Kowalo, and Althea Kowalo. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Nick and Fred Kowalo; and a sister in infancy, Joann Kowalo. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road, (Rt 50) Cecil, PA. where a blessing service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Inurment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Twp. at a later date.