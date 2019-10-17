|
|
BRADLEY, JR. DANIEL L.
Of Morningside, on Monday, October 14, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of 64 years to Mary Fitzpatrick Bradley; father of Colleen Nicholson (John), Maureen Hair (Richard), and Daniel L. Bradley III (Diane); grandfather of Joseph Mazza (Valerie), Danielle Bradley (Jeffrey Wilson), Christopher Hair (Evan), Denise Durkt (Jeffrey), and Jeffrey Hair (Morgan); great-grandfather of Bradley, Cullen, Alexander, Owen, Emily, Arbour, Nolan, Andrew, Rosaleigh and Desmond; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. Funeral and interment private. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019