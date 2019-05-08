Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
Passed at home comfortably. Loving husband of Catherine; father of Jennifer and the late Jeffrey and Dan Ling; grandfather of the late Danny Ling; brother of Rick and Margie and the late Harry and Lois; brother-in-law of Joe (Lori) and son-in-law of Richard Kleer; also many nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10 a.m. in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.


www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
