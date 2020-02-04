|
|
LUTCH DANIEL "DAN"
Dan, age 67, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home in Jefferson Hills. He retired from the nuclear field after working for Westinghouse and Siemens Energy. Beloved husband of 32 years of Shirley (Sammons) Lutch; father of Shane, Kendal and Cammie Lutch; stepfather of Shannon Anderson and Kelly Brown; grandfather of Ryann and Larry Anderson, Alayna Ingwerson and Alana and Avery Brown; son of the late Alice and Joseph Lutch. Friends received in the STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., which will conclude all services for Dan. If desired, family suggests donations to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, humaneanimalrescue.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020