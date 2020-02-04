Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL LUTCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL "DAN" LUTCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL "DAN" LUTCH Obituary
LUTCH DANIEL "DAN"

Dan, age 67, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home in Jefferson Hills. He retired from the nuclear field after working for Westinghouse and Siemens Energy. Beloved husband of 32 years of Shirley (Sammons) Lutch; father of Shane, Kendal and Cammie Lutch; stepfather of Shannon Anderson and Kelly Brown; grandfather of Ryann and Larry Anderson, Alayna Ingwerson and Alana and Avery Brown; son of the late Alice and Joseph Lutch. Friends received in the STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., which will conclude all services for Dan. If desired, family suggests donations to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, humaneanimalrescue.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -