RENZ DANIEL M.

Age 55, of Hickory, PA, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Dear son of Leona Stumpf Renz and the late Bernard M. Renz; beloved husband for 27 years of Kathleen A. Reid Renz; devoted father of Diana McKinney (Nicholas), Cassidy Renz, and Daniel H. Renz; adoring "Pap-Pap" of Sophia Grace McKinney; loving brother of Bernard M. Renz, Jr. (the late Barbara), Patricia Buck (Ed), Theresa Sands (Vincent), Gerard Renz (Bridget), Mary Benanti (James), Dana Renz-Meikle (Andrew), and David Renz (Michele); son-in-law of Russell Reid and the late JoAnn Hill Reid; brother-in-law of Dennis Reid (Karen), Joseph Reid, Gregory Reid (Diane), Shari Stimmel (Kurt), David Reid (Anita), and Laurie Rizzo (John). Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, on SUNDAY, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Winifred Church, 550 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Mt. Lebanon, on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please consider a contribution to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., #101, Bellevue, PA 15202 (or visit their website for online donations).