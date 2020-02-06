|
SPICUZZA DANIEL M.
Age 59, of Monroeville, passed away in his sleep at his residence on February 2, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1960, to Ralph and Dolores (Kelly) Spicuzza. He is survived by his brother, Joseph and sister-in-law, Cindy; nieces, Christina and Chantelle; nephews, Joey, Raphael and Mikey; and seven great-nieces and nephews. Dan had a bachelor's degree in Environmental Sciences and was a senior project manager at BSX, LLC. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served from 1978-1984. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Dan adored his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He loved taking them places and spending as much time with them as he could. Daniel was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed by all. Friends will be received Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100) where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020