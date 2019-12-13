|
HOUSTON DANIEL O'NEILL
Age 74, of Monroeville (formerly of Oakmont), passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Son of Mary (O'Neill) Houston and the late Daniel Houston. Beloved husband for 32 years of Alicia (Roundy) Houston. Father of Lisa Houston, Danny (Nancy) Houston, Amy Houston, Donald Shook, Vanessa Lee, and Camden Lee. Dear brother of JoAnn (Ron) Orbin, Fred (Jillian) Houston, Kathy (Tim) Previni, and the late William Houston. Grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of six. Dan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he previously served as Bishop of the 3rd Ward of the Church. He proudly served our country during Vietnam in the Air Force. Dan retired with 35 years of service with the Pennsylvania Turnpike as a safety inspector. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Additional visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of 10 a.m. funeral service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 710 New Texas Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019