Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Bakerstown United Methodist Church
DANIEL P. HIMES


1941 - 2019
DANIEL P. HIMES Obituary
HIMES DANIEL P.

Daniel P. Himes, of Hampton Township, Gibsonia, passed in peace on November 16, 2019, at the age of 78. Born on July 11, 1941, in Titusville, PA, son of the late Harry J. and Betty Goodman Himes. Beloved husband for 55 years of A. Louise Armstrong Himes; loving father of Michelle (Chris) Pitz, Cami (Bob) Amory, and Brian (Leanne) Himes; brother of Tom (Trudy) Himes and Sherri (Alan) Matthews; proud grandfather of Nicole (Shawn) Chambers, Noelle Pitz and Lee Pitz, Anthony and Sam Amory, and Makayla and Brandon Himes. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Bakerstown United Methodist Church with Pastor Keith A. Dunn officiating. Dan will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and husband, a hardworking radiology technician, hunting enthusiast, wood carver, motorcyclist, and handy man. He was a longtime member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church. Dan was proud to be raised in Titusville, PA, home of the first US oil well. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bakerstown United Methodist Church, 5760 William Flynn Hwy., Gibsonia, PA 15044, www.bakerstownumc.org. Please offer condolences at www.SchellhaasFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
