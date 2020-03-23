Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL PAUL SEBOLT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEBOLT DANIEL PAUL Age 78, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 18th at home. He was the son of the late George, Sr. and Ann (McMonagle) Sebolt. Husband of 56 years to Susan Theodora (Hanzel) Sebolt. The "Big Guy" as called by his children was the loving father to Gretchen Vozza (Fred), Gregory Sebolt (Barbara) and Golden Retriever companion, Cody. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Noah, Jordan, Addison Sebolt and Luke Vozza. Survived by his brother, John Sebolt and preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh, George, Jr. and sister, Marita Creehan. He was affectionately referred to as the "Silver Fox" by many. He was a dedicated member of the Laborer's Union #373 for 40 years and an Air Force Veteran. He was a talented baseball player at Bethel High School and continued to be an avid Pittsburgh sports fan his entire life. He looked forward to his trips to his cabin where he relaxed around the fire pit surrounded by nature. He enjoyed early mornings on the lake trying to catch the "Big One." Dan walked with the Rambler's Walking group until recently when he joined the other retired walkers for coffee on Wednesday mornings. Dan is joining his five other poker buddies for a good game. Given the current health crisis we are in today and in consideration for the health and safety of friends and loved ones, the family respectfully accepts thoughts and prayers. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Donations, if desired, may go to Breathe Pennsylvania, 201 Smith Drive, Suite E, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, p) 800-220-1990 or an animal .



