Age 34, of Buffalo, NY, formerly of Lawrenceville, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Aleasa (Michnik) Foust; cherished son of Richard and Judith (Marchwinski) Foust; dear brother of Nicole (James) Helmetzi; loving uncle and godfather of James Richard Helmetzi; adored grandson of Theresa the late James Marchwinski and the late John "Jack" Foust; dearest son-in-law of Daniel and Deborah Michnik; godfather of Wendy Mack; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. and at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051 on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel at St. Mary's Church (Old Church), 6919 Transit Road, Swormville, NY 14051 (Please assemble at church). Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Final arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.